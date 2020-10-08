Cumberland County Lady Jet volleyball senior Sydney Wallace was honored Tuesday night, as she was named to the all-District 8AA team and all-tournament team.
Lady Jet Sydney Wallace named all-district
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
