The Cumberland County Lady Jets played back-to-back nights earlier this week as they defeated White County on Monday, 9-0, and tied Kingston on Tuesday, 4-4.
Lady Jets untested on senior night vs. Sparta
Senior night for the Cumberland County Lady Jet soccer team was celebrated with a dominant victory, as CCHS defeated White County, 9-0.
The Lady Jets honored six seniors at halftime, including Jullian Moore, Belle Christopher, Beth Ann Brewer, Josi Smith, Katelyn Gross and Arianna Gonzalez.
Christopher started off her senior night with a goal 34 seconds into the contest and another two minutes later to put CCHS up 2-0.
Tia Swallows got in on the scoring action with 36:22 left in the opening half as she put back a rebound off a Christopher shot, making the score 3-0.
Brewer scored the game’s fourth goal off an assist from Smith before Christopher scored her third of the night with 12:46 until halftime.
Brewer’s second goal of the half put the Lady Jets up 6-0 with 8:37 left until the break. Peyton Dunlap added the first half’s final goal with 1:01 on the clock to put Cumberland County ahead 7-0.
After halftime’s senior night festivities, Gonzalez and Smith finished off the game with goals at the 26:42 and 17:42 marks, putting CCHS up 9-0 and ending the game via mercy rule.
Dramatic finish to CCHS’ game at Kingston
Fans got their money at Southwest Point on Tuesday, as the Lady Jets tied the Kingston Lady Jackets 4-4 in non-district action.
Cumberland County got on the board first midway through the first half as Belle Christopher assisted Peyton Dunlap for the game’s first goal.
Kingston answered almost immediately to tie the game at one goal each at halftime.
Six goals were scored in the second half, the first of which came from Christopher early in the second half to put CCHS up 2-1.
The goal was her 30th of the season.
Kingston again answered to tie at at two each before Grace Baldwin put the Lady Jets up 3-2 with 20 minutes left.
The Lady Jackets responded with two quick goals to take a 4-3 lead into the final minute of the game.
With less than a minute remaining, the Lady Jets lined up for a corner kick with the game on the line.
“We sent everyone up, including Jaci, our keeper,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson.
“Belle hit a quality ball that bounced right at the feet of Arianna Gonzalez who scored with five seconds on the clock.”
Gonzalez’ goal knotted the game up at four goals each, which is how it would finish as non-district games don’t go to overtime.
Cumberland County finishes
the regular season at 10-3-2
overall and 7-2 in District 6AA play.
Postseason play begins Tuesday for the Lady Jets as they’ll face the winner of Monday’s Stone Memorial vs. DeKalb County game.
Tuesday’s game will be at DeKalb County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.