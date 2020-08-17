After a historic run to the TSSAA state soccer tournament in 2019, the Cumberland County Lady Jets return to the pitch in 2020 with their eyes on a return trip.
“We have the core of the team coming back; pretty much all of our midfielders and our back,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson. “We lost a few key positions from that team last year, but we’ve had a lot of girls step up and fight for those spots that we lost. The competition this summer has been good to push us to make up for what we’ve lost.”
Cumberland County went 14-4-4 last season, and won both the District 6AA and Region 3AA championship games over Livingston Academy. CCHS defeated Sequatchie County in the Class AA sectional to reach the TSSAA state soccer tournament for the first time in program history.
The Lady Jets were one of the final eight teams left in the state, and were only three games away from a state championship.
“I think we can have another great year,” Whitson said. “We’re gunning for districts and regions, and anything beyond that is cake.
“We’ve got the athletes to make things happen. The girls expect it, but they know we have to work for it and it’s not going to come easy.”
Though the Lady Jets lost multiple key players from last year’s history-making team, Belle Christopher, Grace Baldwin, Madison Buffkin and Nerissa Scarbrough will return this season.
“Midfield is where a lot of the work takes place, and those girls can control tempo,” Whitson added. “The chemistry that those four have is fantastic.”
For the 2019 season, Christopher was named District 6AA MVP, while Buffkin and Baldwin were named first-team all district. Scarbrough was named to the second team.
Offensively, the Lady Jets’ leading scorer from the past two seasons, senior Jordan Herring, will return and was also a first-team all district selection.
Defensively, the Lady Jets return second-team all district nominee in Josi Smith and dynamic junior Beth Ann Brewer.
“Josi is back, who was second-team all district last year; it’s nice having her back there,” added Whitson. “She’s a smart, strong defender. Beth Ann Brewer is pretty dynamic. She can play offense or defense.”
New to the scene in varsity play will be Brooklyn Buffkin, McKenzie Ryan and Emily Farley, each of which will be fighting for a starting spot and key minutes in the rotation.
In the net will be a new face or two for Cumberland County.
“In goal, Alli Wilson was a big loss, but we’ve got Trystan Gentrie and Jacie Brannan filling her shoes,” Whitson said. “They’re both inexperienced, but the competition against each other makes them better. I have a lot of confidence in both of them.”
Whitson wants to use his team’s athleticism and speed to put constant pressure on the net.
“With the athleticism and speed we have, we want to use that to our advantage,” he said. “We want some defensive pressing and to keep the ball as close to our net as possible.”
The Lady Jets will face heightened competition in 2020 with their non-district schedule.
“Outside the district, I’m excited to play Knox Central,” Whitson added. “They also made it to Murfreesboro last year, so it’s nice to get that caliber of opponent on the schedule outside the district so we can gauge ourselves. We’ve also got Rhea County, who is a strong AAA team. They always test us.”
CCHS will also face Kingston, a Region 3AA foe.
In district, the Lady Jets enter 2020 as the defending champion and went undefeated last season against 6AA opponents.
“Everybody in the district will be improved from last year,” Whitson said. “I know Livingston’s got most of of their team coming back. DeKalb has some quality players coming back. Stone has an exciting young bunch that can give us a run. Upperman just got a new coach, so I’m interested in what they can do over there.”
Whitson and the Lady Jets understand the importance of playing strong in district games.
“We’re not going to take any game for granted,” he added. “In the past, we’ve not played as well as we should have in some district matches. We don’t want any letdowns. On any given night, any of those teams could get us if we don’t take it seriously.”
