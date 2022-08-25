The Cumberland County Lady Jet soccer team's home opener was all CCHS as they shut out White County, 8-0.
Lady Jet freshman Mariana Alva made her name known early in her career, scoring six of her team's eight goals in Thursday's win.
Alva's first two came in the 5th and 16th minutes off assists from Molly Neal and Brooklyn Buffkin to give CCHS a 2-0 lead.
Four minutes later, Tia Swallows tapped in a rebounded shot for her team's third goal.
Alva would score two more times before halftime via assists from Grace Baldwin and Peyton Dunlap, making the score 5-0 Lady Jets at the break.
Four first-half goals weren't enough for Alva as she scored her fifth goal of the evening in the 41st minute.
In the 57th, Baldwin put an unassisted goal in the net to give CCHS a 7-0 lead before Alva scored her sixth and final goal in the 73rd minute to give the Lady Jets an 8-0 victory.
CCHS is 3-2 overall and hosts Kingston on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
