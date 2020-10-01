Cumberland County Lady Jet golfers Winnie Kapp and Kelly McCartt wrapped up their 2020 individual seasons Tuesday afternoon at the Region 3 Large class golf tournament held at Cleveland Country Club.
The duo qualified as individuals for the tournament following last week’s district tournament held at Golden Eagle Country Club in Cookeville.
A rain-soaked morning in Cleveland made for adverse course conditions, but the Jet duo battled through.
Kapp shot a 107 on the day, followed by McCartt’s 114 to finish 12th and 16th overall respectively.
Photos of the Region 3 Large class golf tournament are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
