Wins against Clarkrange are hard to come by, but that didn’t matter to the Cumberland County Lady Jets on Tuesday as they defeated the Lady Buffaloes, 45-34, in their game non-district game in Crossville.
“There’s not a player in the program that had been a part of beating Clarkrange,” said CCHS head coach Kim Cram-Torres. “When you play programs like Clarkrange, you’re playing more than their team; you’re playing their tradition and pride. It wasn’t going to be easy.
“We came out with really great energy,” said Cram-Torres. “Defensively, we did a lot of great things.”
The strong defense saved the Lady Jets from a subpar offensive night.
“We did not shoot the ball as well as we needed to,” Cram-Torres said. “Luckily, defensively we were really good and were able to control the game that way.”
Tuesday’s game was the first home game for CCHS since Dec. 10. The Lady Jets competed in holiday tournaments in Hilton Head, SC, and Tampa, FL, over Christmas break.
“It was nice to get home, but there’s some pressure to that,” Cram-Torres said. “You’re playing in front of student body and home crowd. You want to play well for them.”
Leading the Lady Jets to a win against Clarkrange was junior point guard Emery Baragona, who recorded 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Senior Beth Ann Brewer hit her season high, scoring 10 points in the win.
Though Clarkrange shot better percentages than Cumberland County, the Lady Jets forced CHS into 20 turnovers, making the difference in favor of CCHS.
“Grace Baldwin, Emery and Josi Smith are always solid defensively,” Cram-Torres said. “We can really hang our hat on them defensively, and we can always count on them.”
A neck-and-neck first quarter saw Cumberland County lead 8-7. Clarkrange briefly took a 12-8 lead in the second period before the Lady Jets closed the second half on a 13-2 run to lead 21-14 at the break.
Cumberland County’s lead blossomed to 13 points (27-14) in the third quarter, but the Lady Buffaloes wouldn’t go down without a fight.
Clarkrange brought the game within one score (32-29) in the fourth quarter, but got no closer as CCHS closed out on a 13-5 run to win by a final score of 45-34.
The Lady Jets are now 9-7 overall and 2-0 in District 7AAA play. Cumberland County returns to district play on Fridayon the road at Livingston Academy.
“Livingston is a juggernaut.,” Cram-Torres said. “They are really good, and have a deep team. We play them at Livingston, who is again another storied program. We have to play well and shoot the ball a lot better.”
Cumberland County (45): Emery Baragona 16, Beth Ann Brewer 10, Abby Houston 8, Josi Smith 5, Grace Baldwin 3, Jalynn Baldwin 3
