A Cumberland County High School girls basketball staple returned to the hardwood this week as the program brought back Lady Jet Camp following a two-year hiatus.
“It has been great,” said CCHS head coach Kim Cram-Torres. “We haven’t had a chance to have a camp since before COVID-19. It was exciting to think about having it.
“We’ve had a wonderful turnout,” she added. “It’s been really successful.”
Coaches looked to blend instruction and competition over the three days.
“Our focus is always based around fundamentals and competition,” Cram-Torres said. “Regardless of what skill level they are, there’s competition they can be successful in. At some point in your life, you’ll have to compete for something that matters.”
The camp allows Lady Jet basketball players to step into a new role as well.
“We were really excited to do this with them,” Cram-Torres added. “We love what camps do not only for the community, but also for our own players.
“They were able to take on leadership roles, help kids out and be a part of this community’s kids for three days.”
Cram-Torres has a fondness for basketball camps.
“I love camps,” She said. “When I was young I went to them, and in college I worked them. I’m a big believer in camps and what they do.”
The group photo from Lady Jet Camp is available for purchase online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.