Cumberland County Lady Jet junior Abby Houston hit a career milestone Saturday afternoon as the sharpshooter scored her 1,000th career point. The basket came via a third-quarter three-pointer against Livingston Academy in the District 7AAA consolation game.
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
