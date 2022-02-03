Tuesday’s rematch between Class AAA No. 3 Livingston Academy and the Cumberland County Lady Jets was one for the ages, as the visiting Lady Wildcats left Crossville with a 47-42 victory in double overtime.
Cumberland County (13-9, 6-2) sits at third overall in District 7AAA play while Livingston Academy sits alone at No. 1 with an 8-1 district record.
Emery Baraonga led Cumberland County in the low-scoring affair with 15 points, followed by 10 from Jalynn Baldwin and 8 from Abby Houston.
Cumberland County opened the game hot by taking an 11-4 lead.
The Lady Jet defense put together one of their most impressive performances, holding Livingston to 10 first-half points as they led 19-10 at the break.
The Lady Wildcats would show why they’re the state’s third-ranked team, as they stormed back in the third quarter to take a 21-19 advantage.
Both teams traded blows in the fourth quarter with the game knotted up at 33 after regulation.
The first overtime didn’t produce a winner as the teams were tied at 38 after one extra period.
Foul trouble caught up to the Lady Jets in the second overtime as Baragona and Jorja Anderson were fouled out, giving Livingston Academy the boost they needed to take a 47-42 victory.
Cumberland County hits the court next on Friday when they host Upperman for homecoming.
Cumberland County (47): Emery Baragona 15, Jalynn Baldwin 10, Abby Houston 8, Jorja Anderson 3, Grace Baldwin 3, Josi Smith 3
