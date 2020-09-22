Stone Memorial and Livingston Academy wrote another chapter in their rivalry Friday night, though this one was all Wildcats as they defeated SMHS, 28-6.
“Livingston is a good football team,” said SMHS coach Derik Samber. “They play hard and are good are across the board. They have 22 seniors this year.
“Our kids played hard,” Samber added. “And I’m learning more and more about self-inflicted wounds hurting us.”
The win was key for Livingston, who moves to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 3-4A play. SMHS falls to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in region contests.
After empty possessions to start the game, Livingston Academy struck first late in the first quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run, putting the Wildcats ahead 7-0 to end the opening period.
The Wildcats capitalized on a bad fourth-down snap on the ensuring Stone Memorial possession, forcing a turnover and taking over at the SMHS 18-yard line.
LA scored shortly after to take a 14-0 lead with 10:22 left until halftime.
Stone Memorial’s offense woke up on the following possession as they drove down the field, setting up a two-yard quarterback keeper by Bryant Carter for a Panther touchdown, cutting Livingston’s lead to 14-6 with 4:50 to go in the half.
Stone Memorial’s defense then created an opportunity as they recovered a fumble with 3:43 left until halftime, but the offense came up empty-handed and punted back to Livingston.
The Wildcats struck once more in the first half on a 23-yard touchdown pass to lead 21-6 at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Livingston Academy put the final nail in the coffin with 10:21 left in the contest on a 12-yard touchdown run, making the final score 28-6.
Stone Memorial will shift its attention to a non-region contest with Kingston, who comes in at 4-0 overall.
“Learning to take away some of those killer mistakes, Samber said on the keys this week. “For four of five weeks, we’ve made killer mistakes that have hurt us and given the other team easy points.”
Kingston at Stone Memorial will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CDT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.