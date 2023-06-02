Naiad Kuhlman took up running later than most.
She was an octogenarian
when she entered a domain in which its practitioners generally start in
their younger years.
Kuhlman quickly made up for lost time by embracing the sport and
eventually earning a ranking of No. 1 in the world in the 100-meter run in the women’s 80-84 age group.
She’s bolstered by a competitive spirit
that was exemplified last year in the district Senior Games when she
finished a race after suffering a fall.
The 93-year-old Fairfield Glade resident was among five individuals presented with the Upper Cumberland District Tennessee Senior Olympics
Inspiration Award last Thursday during the annual awards luncheon at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Other recipients were Jessie Harvey, Raymond Myers, Joseph German and Jerry Kirby.
Presenting the awards was Alicia Arehart, coordinator of the Upper Cumberland Senior Olympics.
“These athletes are a light to everyone around them,” Arehart said. “They stand out at every event they participate in, and because of them
many have been inspired to keep going.”
Harvey drove two hours to compete at the district level in a number of events.
“Jessie tried new things,” Arehart said. “She didn’t limit herself.”
Myers coordinated all the track & field events and encouraged others to
try new events, while German set an example for active senior living by
competing in just about every event and recruiting his peers along the way.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Arehart said.
Kuhlman has been running and collecting gold medals for the past 13 years.
A cancer survivor, she took up running as part of a commitment to lead a
healthy lifestyle and ran a mile on her 80th birthday. It was her first
race, leading to a regime where she ran two days a week with her
trainer.
Although she wasn’t in love with running, Kuhlman said her
health kept on improving and she enjoyed what it did for her.
In 2013, Kuhlman followed a suggestion and competed in the Senior Olympics.
She proved a quick study, qualifying for the National Senior
Games and placing third in the 200-meter run. Kuhlman also finished
fourth in the 5K and decided she was more of a sprinter than distance runner.
She focused on the shorter distances in subsequent senior competitions.
In 2015, Kuhlman, having vowed to win a gold medal following her bronze
in 2013, captured three golds at the National Senior Games in the 50-,
100- and 200-meter runs. She also found out she was the No. 1 female master’s runner in the world in the 100-meter run in the 80-84 age group.
“I could not believe it,” Kuhlman said. “I thought they made a mistake.
I knew I was No. 1 in the U.S. That meant the most to me.”
Two years later, Kuhlman won three more gold medals in the same events
at the National Senior Olympics. Although she qualified for subsequent
National Senior Olympics, Kuhlman did not participate, citing the summer heat and saying her competition at that level is in “abeyance,” or temporary suspension.
Kuhlman is still competing at the district and state levels, however.
Last October, competing in the 50-meter run at the district level, she fell halfway through the race.
Another runner helped her up, and Kuhlman
ran the remaining distance and, being the only one in her age group, captured first place and did two more races.
She later learned she had
cracked a rib from the fall.
Although she doesn’t consider herself competitive, Kuhlman said she was determined to finish.
“I can’t be a quitter,” she said. “I want to keep going and stay fit and run as long as I can.”
Kuhlman said she was shocked to receive the Inspiration Award.
“I think how inspirational some of these people are to me,” Kuhlman
said. “I didn’t think about inspiring others. I’m inspired and honored. Maybe that’s why I keep on going. I inspire others.”
The Ambassador Award is based on respect, leadership and helping fellow Senior Olympians. Franc Connor is the latest winner.
“Franc’s a huge promoter of the Tennessee Senior Olympics,” Arehart said. “He’s always pushing someone to do something new. He’s constantly recruiting and lives for the Senior Games, going to every competition from here to South Dakota.”
