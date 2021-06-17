The 2021 Tennessee Senior State Open came to a close this weekend, and Cliff Kresge brought home the championship after two days of play at Stonehenge Golf Club.
Kresge shot a -4 overall through 72 holes, beating second-place finishers Allen Fennell and Audie Johnson by five strokes as the duo finished at +1.
The tournament was played at Stonehenge in Fairfield Glade, which is no stranger to high-level competition. The course will host the Tennessee Parent-Child Tournament this weekend and the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open July 22-24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.