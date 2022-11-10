Jon Kraus says he can see marked improvement from his Christian Academy of the Cumberlands basketball team. The skill set for each of the Knight players continues to get better every time they take the floor.
The hard work hasn’t paid off yet in victories, but that is exactly what Kraus is looking for. The Knights, 0-4 on the year, are back in action on Thursday, Nov. 17, when they host Stone Elementary School at 7 p.m.
“Last year, we just had a junior varsity team with the boys,” Kraus said. “I think we were 4-2 on the year. We’re a middle school team only. We’ve struggled a little bit, but we keep getting better and better.
“We have some individual pieces, but the thing for this group is we never played together before this year. We’ve added a few pieces this season, but it is important that we are showing a pretty good bit of improvement and learning to play together as a team.”
Kraus said his team is made up of real competitors, that come to practice each day and work hard.
“A lot of our kids haven’t played a lot of basketball, so we work every day on fundamental things, sometimes you have to go back to the basics,” Kraus said. “Some of the kids have responded well to what we teach them in practice. I have found we have a very good competitive spirit.”
Kraus has a large roster of players, ranging from the sixth to ninth grade.
Some of the players that have shined early in the season have been sixth-grader Taylor Steward, seventh-grader Josh Hogan and freshmen Connor Webb and Samuel Weaver.
“Taylor is one of the youngest players on the team. He shoots the ball very well and has a good basketball IQ,” Kraus said. “Josh has played for us for four years. He is quick, skilled and very athletic. And Connor is so fluid on the court. He has a lot of skill, but we’re working on his intensity and aggressiveness on the court. Samuel runs the point for us and distributes the ball well.”
Kraus said he coaches with the philosophy that every player on the bench sees action on the floor each game. He wants to win, but it is important in his mind that everyone feels like part of the team.
The CAC roster includes Tyler Tornu, Alec Baker, Landon Cox, Hogan, Shawn Sherrill, Jaxson Carey, Andrew Weaver, Chad Tornu, Samuel Weaver, Kaleb Tollett, Caleb Green, John Tyler, Webb, Steward, Jonah May, Owen Vandever and Bryson Lomax-Storay.
Christian Academy of the Cumberlands is not affiliated with any league or conference. However, the coach said he is considering looking into joining the other county school teams.
“We’re so excited to field a team, and have some kids that are willing to work,” Kraus said. “We’re competitors, but you don’t really know how good the competition is because we don’t get a scouting report on teams. You just prepare your team and go out and play. Some teams have exceptional talent, but we’ve been more competitive each game.”
For Kraus and the Knights, the hard work continues as they go back to the basketball court to get ready for the next game.
“We want to play better as a team, that would be a successful year for us,” Kraus said. “We have talented players, but we’re not playing as well as we could be playing. We have a lot of good individual parts, now we just need to play as a unit. I love to win, but we can have a successful season without that component.”
