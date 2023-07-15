Jean Kraft of Fairfield Glade and Leslie Letner of Crossville, two of the best women golfers in the state, are currently spending a lot of time on the fairways and greens as they prepare for one of their biggest tournaments of the year.
The local duo, along with players from all over the Commonwealth, will be participating in the Tennessee Women’s Open next week at Stonehenge Golf Course. Kraft and Letner will be competing in the tourney’s senior division, July 20-21.
“I just love to get out there and have fun,” Kraft said. “It is a good tournament on a difficult course. I am looking forward to it.”
“I have always been competitive, even in sales,” said Letner, a local Realtor. “I try to be the best I can be in everything I do. I think being in a tournament like this brings out an edge.”
Kraft began golfing when she was young and just fell in love with the game. She played a lot in North Dakota and won some state tournaments. After moving to Tennessee, her interest peaked even more, including the drive to participate in bigger tournaments around the state.
“My swing got a little flat two years ago and I am still trying to straighten that out,” she said. “I am playing OK. I am swinging as much as I can, but we will just have to wait and see. For me, I need to just relax and not worry too much about my swing. I need to get up there, see my target and hit it.”
Letner, who picked up the game of golf at the age of 35, said you have to prepare mentally and physically to battle Stonehenge.
“Stonehenge can be your buddy or it can really be a beast,” she said. “With this tournament, they back us up on the tees. So, you’ve got to think about your shot a little more because of the distance. Where are you going to land the ball, more than just hitting the ball.”
Stonehenge Golf Course is a par-72, 6,549-yard challenging journey for the golfers. There are two 500-yard-plus par-5s on the front nine, and the course closes with three difficult par-4 holes.
“The front nine is probably easier than the back nine, but there are difficult holes on both sides,” Letner said. “Where you land your shot is so important. On this course, you have to pick up strokes wherever you get them.”
Shot selection, knowing which club to use, Kraft said, can make the golfer’s trip around the course a lot simpler.
“I love to play Stonehenge. It is a beautiful course, but it is a challenge,” said Kraft.
“If you hit good shots, you’re rewarded, but one bad shot, and you can be in trouble. There will be some holes where I will be pleased to leave with a bogey. There will also be holes, like the par-3s, where I need to pick up some strokes.”
Kraft said she is hoping to put together two consistent rounds.
She said if she can stay around 80 each day, she could be in the hunt.
Letner’s goal is similar.
“I just want to survive the first round,” she said. “If I can put together a couple of good scores in the 70s, I think I can be competitive. This tournament is about managing your way around the course.
“Stonehenge is a beast. I am going to just be calm and play one hole at a time. I have to focus on what’s in front of me and forget about what’s behind me.”
