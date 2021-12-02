Tuesday’s high-profile matchup between the Webb School of Knoxville Spartans and Stone Memorial Panthers went to the visiting Spartans, as they defeated SMHS 67-51.
“Knox Webb is a really good team full of several future college players,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “I told our guys that they will make us pay for our mistakes.
“It was a wonderful growing experience for our team,” Capps added. “They pressured us all night and guarded us up and down. That’s what we needed; we had some guys take some steps tonight and grew up. We got better through this, and that’s why we scheduled them.”
Matthew Bilbrey and Cade Capps led the Stone Memorial squad in scoring with 17 points each. Capps added four rebounds, while Bilbrey’s points came on 7-11 shooting and a perfect 3-3 from the three-point line.
“Matthew Bilbrey played a really nice game tonight,” coach Capps said. “He played 29 minutes against constant pressure and handled it well.
“Connor Bowman played a nice game tonight,” Capps added. “He only had four points in the book, but he had a lot of rebounds and played really well.”
Bowman posted seven rebounds along with his four points.
Webb held a 13-9 lead after the first period. Stone Memorial briefly tied the contest at 21 points each midway through the second period before Webb went on a 15-1 run to close the first half and lead 36-22 at halftime.
“There was about three minutes in the middle of the game where we let it get out of control,” Capps said. “We made mistakes, but I’m really tickled with our effort. You can win with that effort.”
Stone Memorial got the game within 10 points (48-38) in the third period, but got no closer as Webb closed out to win by a final score of 67-51.
The Panthers fall to 2-4 overall and host York Institute on Friday.
“That’s always going to be a tough game with York,” Capps added. “They’ve got a quality squad. No rest for the weary; we’re right back at it, and going to start working on them and build off what we learned out here tonight.”
Stone Memorial (51): Matthew Bilbrey 17, Cade Capps 17, Dylan Whittenburg 6, Connor Bowman 4, Preston Mayberry 3, Blake Holt 2, Nathan Houston 2
