The Knights of Columbus annual charity golf tournament has been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 19, at Heatherhurst Crag golf course.
Sponsorship and golfer sign-up forms may be found at https://tinyurl.com/yac7h2xg.
Last year, the tournament raised more than $11,000 to benefit area charities, including Avalon, Crisis Pregnancy Center, House of Hope, Hilltoppers Inc., ARC Cumberland County, Peavine Care Center and Fentress Food Bank.
The Knights of Columbus believe this is an excellent opportunity for businesses to introduce their products and/or services to the people of the greater Crossville area. There are two ways to do this.
First, by being a sponsor. They offer the following levels of sponsorship:
1. Bronze sponsor; $100 will provide the sponsor with a professional 18-by-24-inch sign that reads “This hole sponsored by (business name) and placed at one of the holes.
2. Silver sponsor; $250 will provide the sponsor with a 2-by-4-foot banner, the sign, and one ticket to the banquet. The banner will hang at the clubhouse and the sign at one of the holes.
3. Gold sponsor; $500 will provide the sponsor with a 3-by-6-foot banner hanging at the clubhouse, and the entry fee for two golfers with two banquet meals.
All silver and gold sponsors will have their banners hung at the banquet hall following the tournament.
The second way businesses can help is by donating a door prize. This can be a gift or a gift certificate, which will be awarded at the banquet, which follows the tournament.
In the past, Knights of Columbus has awarded many golfers a door prize, and they hope this tradition will continue in 2020.
Those who plan to participate should contact the Knights of Columbus before September. Call John Johnson at 931-456-1821.
