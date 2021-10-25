Homecoming 2021 was capped off with a thrilling victory by the Cumberland County Jets Friday as they defeated Jackson County, 20-16.
CCHS erased a 10-0 deficit early in the third quarter and again trailed 16-14 with less than 4 minutes remaining before pulling out the victory.
Jet receiver Treven McGhee turned in another multi-score game as he returned a punt for a score and caught a 14-yard TD pass.
CCHS quarterback Braden Tollett moved the team through the air, completing 18 of 24 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns while throwing zero interceptions.
Defensively, Kyle Adams and Logan Weaver recorded interceptions while McGhee led with 6.5 tackles.
Rushing yards were almost non-existent for either team as Cumberland County rushed for 17 yards while Jackson County totaled 32.
The visiting Blue Devils got on the board first with a six-yard touchdown pass with 1:39 remaining in the first period to go ahead 7-0. Jackson County found more points before halftime via a 23-yard field goal with 52 seconds left in the period, putting them up 10-0 at the break.
After halftime’s homecoming festivities, the Jets wasted no time getting back in the game. Tollett’s first touchdown pass of the night came less than 30 seconds into the third quarter as he hit Logan Weaver for a 64-yard TD pass.
Jaime Perez added the extra-point to make the score 10-7, still in favor of the Blue Devils.
The Jets would take the lead early in the fourth period on Tollett’s second touchdown throw of the night, a 14-yard completion to McGhee for six points. Perez’s PAT made it 14-10 CCHS with 11:38 to go.
Jackson County wasn’t done yet, as the Blue Devils rushed in a touchdown with 7:26 remaining to go ahead 16-14.
With their backs against the wall, McGhee again stepped up, this time returning a Jackson County punt 70 yards to the house with 3:14 remaining to put the Jets on top, 20-16.
Cumberland County’s defense held off any final attempts by the Blue Devils to seal the CCHS victory.
The non-region win improves Cumberland County to 5-4 overall and ensures the Jets of their first .500 or better regular season since 2015.
The feat comes in their second season under head coach Noah Repasky.
Cumberland County will host Macon County on Friday for their final regular season game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.