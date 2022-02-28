The 2021-’22 state wrestling season concluded last weekend in Franklin, where Stone Memorial’s Ryan King finished second in the Class A 120-pound weight class.
King (39-5) scored 20 points over the weekend and went 3-1 in the state meet.
He defeated Eagleville’s Zachary Lewis in the opening round and Gibbs’ Marcus Smith in the quarterfinals.
In Friday’s semifinal match, King defeated Greeneville’s Cooper Johnson via decision to set up Saturday’s championship match, where he fell to eventual champion Caleb Uhorchuk of Signal Mountain.
Also competing at state for Stone Memorial were Malachi Ray, Aubrey Thompson and Elijah Cooke on the boys side.
Thompson won his first consolation match against Eagleville’s Erik Johnson.
Lady Panther Jaelyn Patton won her first-round matchup over Catholic’s Lilly Hosford before falling in the quarterfinals.
In action for Cumberland County were Jacob Nealon and freshman Lexi Page.
Nealon won a consolation match against Millington’s Tony Graves, while Page fell in the first round and consolation matches.
