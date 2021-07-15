Cumberland County was well represented at the Tennessee State Senior Games recently as two residents brought home medals.
Mary Kelly and Pat Murphy were both honored as the top of the respective sports as they earned medals at the recent 2021 Tennessee State Senior Games in Franklin.
Kelly finished first in the age 80+ Shot-Put and Discus.
Murphy finished first in the 80+ Basketball Free-Throw, Softball Throw, and coached the Gold Medal-winning 60+ Women’s Basketball team.
The Upper Cumberland District Senior Games will be held soon, allowing participants to qualify for next year’s state games in several different events. Details will soon be available in the Crossville Chronicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.