Brant Kardatzke and Abigail Scoggins came up big recently with winning efforts at the Golf Capital Junior Tour at Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain Golf Course.
Kardatzke fired a 75 over 18 holes to take the Boys 16-18 Age Division, while Scoggins shot 85 to win the girls division.
Kardatzke just slipped by Landon Raines in second to take the title. Raines fired 77. Ethan Poston was third at 84. Gavin Godsey had an 85, and Kason Watson and Garett Wessels shot identical 88s. Jackson Demps shot an 89.
Sean Montgomery was one stroke back at 90 and Thomas Hawn fired a 91. Colton Reecer had a 91, while CJ Harden carded a 92 and Aiden Wyatt shot 93.
Jorge Lopez finished at 96, as did Charlie Vanwinkle. Hudson Carigo posted a 99, while Elijah Stewart shot 106, Brogan Duke shot 107, and Taylor Street and Brayden Reams posted 108. Ben Casey rounded out the scoring at 120.
Scoggins outshot Mylie Herron to win the girls title. Scoggins’ 85 was 21 strokes better than Herron in second at 106. Emma Buck was third at 121. Kierstyn Ealey had a 122.
Fischer Leftwich posted a five-stroke victory to win the Boys’ 13-15 Age Division. Leftwich shot 44 over nine holes, while Braden Lee was second at 49 and Hayden Weaver finished third with a 49.
Brealin Roberts finished fourth overall with a 53 and Peyton Jones carded a 60. Drew McHenry shot 64, as did Seth McHenry. Braxton Buffkin fired a 69.
Van Redmon shot 40 to win the Boys 10-12 Age Division. Max Vanwinkle was second at 46 and Eli Verstywen shot 51 to finish third. Finn Vanwinkle fired a 61.
Hannah Jones shot 69 to win the girls’ 8-9 age group, while Kooper Reecer carded a 63 to win the boys’ group.
