Brant Kardatzke and Abigail Netherton won the boys’ and girls’ divisions at the recent Golf Capital Junior Tour stop at the Stonehenge Golf Course in Fairfield Glade.
Kardatzke fired an impressive 72 over 18 holes, while Netherton won the girls’ title with a final score of 89.
Kardatzke pulled out a convincing win in the boys’ category, topping Landon Raines, who shot 81. Gavin Godsey was third in the final standings with an 87.
Parks Fowler shot 87 and Aiden Wyatt was next with an 89. Thomas Hawn shot 92, Kason Watson carded a 93 and Charlie Vanwinkle shot a 94.
Sean Montgomery also shot 94. Colton Harden posted a 96, while Colton Reecer and Brayden Reams fired identical 98s.
Jackson Demps carded a 100 over 18 holes, while Brogan Duke and Eli Stewart shot the same score of 104. Hudson Craigo posted a 107 and Taylor Street shot 127.
Netherton’s 89 earned her the title in a tiebreaker over Abigail Scoggins, who also fired an 89.
Mylie Herron was third overall with a 106. Kierstyn Ealey fired a 113 and Emma Buck was seven shots back at 120. Emma Tompkins rounded out the scoring with a 125.
Hayden Weaver shot 42 to win the boys’ 13-15 division. Fischer Leftwich fired a 45 and Brayden Lee carded a 52.
Ryder Flatt shot 58, while Bray Roberts had 61, Drew McHenry shot 62 and Seth McHenry carded a 63.
Landry Moses won the boys’ 10-12 division with an impressive 44. Max Vanwinkle shot 47 and Finn Vanwinkle posted a 66.
Keira Kelly won the girls’ division with a 65, one stroke ahead of Hannah Jones at 66.
In the boys’ 8-9 age division, Remington Copper shot 51 to take the title. Kooper Reecer fired a 59 and Finn Patterson had a 64.
