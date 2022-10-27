The Cumberland County Elementary JV Tournament is continuing this week, with the championship match set Thursday at Homestead Elementary.
The Homestead Elementary Lady Bulldogs and South Cumberland Lady Rebels will play for the girls top spot while the South Cumberland Rebels and Martin Elementary Eagles will compete in the boys bracket.
South Cumberland girls, the No. 3 seed in the tournament that includes all nine elementary schools, bested the No. 2 Martin Lady Eagles Tuesday night 37-25.
The Homestead Lady Bulldogs, the top seed in the girls’ bracket, downed the Crab Orchard Lady Tigers.
In the boys bracket, No. 2 South defeated North Cumberland 34-31 in a game that went into overtime.
No. 1 seed Martin Elementary defeated the No. 4 Pleasant Hill Hornets.
The junior varsity basketball season began Sept. 20.
The varsity season tips off next Tuesday. There will be nine games in the regular county season.
The county tournament begins Dec. 6 with a play-in game hosted by the higher seed school. First round of the tournament will also be held at the higher seed elementary school.
The advancing teams will come together at Cumberland County High School for the second round on Dec. 12, with the finals set for Dec. 15 at CCHS.
The schedule allows the elementary basketball teams to complete their in-county season prior to the winter school break. However, some teams may elect to extend their season with out-of-county play and other tournaments.
