The Just for Kids softball and T-ball 2020 seasons have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Last week, Gov. Bill Lee announced that youth sporting leagues could not begin until at least May 29, thus canceling the league’s planned season.
“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play ball this year but we completely understand and agree with this decision,” the league said in a release. “Safety of our families is the most important aspect of our league. We will begin contacting every parent/guardian and every sponsor.
“We will be issuing full refunds for everyone or you will also have the option to transfer your money to next season. Please give us a few days to contact everyone.”
Just for Kids plans on returning in 2021 with signups slated for January.
