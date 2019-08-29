The Golf Capital Junior Tour will host its inaugural par 3 league beginning Sept. 7.
The league is designed to offer junior golfers the opportunity to gain experience in competitive golf during the fall in a fun
and supportive environment.
Participants will register in one of five divisions and have access to four tournaments being played at Crossville-area courses.
All tournaments will be nine hole, stroke play events with caddies permitted.
Tournament tee times will be between 3:30-4 p.m. each Saturday in September.
The league is open to ages 7-14. The tournaments will cost $12 each, with the first contest held at the Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain.
After Bear Trace, week two will be held at the Heatherhurst Crag course before returning to Bear Trace for week three.
The final tournament will be held at Lake Tansi.
For additional information, contact Randy Herring at pingputter2@gmail.com or 931-248-2248.
