The 11th annual Brown Elementary Golf Tournament Fundraiser is set July 30 at Lake Tansi Golf Course.
Teams and sponsors are being sought for the annual tournament.
The four-person scramble welcomes teams of all men, all women, or mixed. There will be two flights, with first and second place prizes and awards for closet to the hole on all par 3 holes.
Entry fee is $75 per player or $300 per team. Entry includes green fees, cart, lunch and prizes. Mulligans can be purchased for $20.
Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., with a 1 p.m. shotgun start to the tournament.
Sponsorships are available for $100 each. Deadline is July 8.
Entry forms, available at the Tansi Pro Shop, or sponsorships, and checks payable to Brown Elementary School may be dropped off at the Tansi Pro Shop or mailed to Lee Houston, 8034 Cherokee Trail, Crossville, TN 38572.
Contact Lee Houston at 931-261-9109 for more information.
