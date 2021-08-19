Youth football kicked off in Cumberland County last Saturday, as the Jr. Panther organization traveled across town to face the Jr. Jets at Cumberland County High School.
The three age groups faced off despite inclement weather at kickoff. The peewee Panthers won game one, 13-0.
The junior Jr. Jets took game two, 17-15, to start their season 1-0.
In the final game of the evening, the senior Panthers team won by a final score of 18-0.
This weekend, the Jr. Panthers host Fentress County, while the Jr. Jets travel to Baxter to face Upperman.
