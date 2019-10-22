The Jr Jet football program will be raising money for their teams to participate in the upcoming Battle of Rocky Top that will take place Nov. 21-23 in Knoxville.
They outside the Dollar General Market across from Cumberland County High School on Nov. 9 and 16 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The Junior Jet Pee Wee football team will also be hosting a family fun day fundraiser at Wildwood Stables on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 2-6 p.m. The family fun package includes a wagon ride, hot dog, drink, chips and s’mores by the bonfire.
The cost is $10 per person, with the team receiving 50% of the profit. Funds raised will benefit the Junior Jet football team.
Wildwood Stables is located at 7703 Chestnut Hill Road, Crossville.
Donations are always welcome and appreciated. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 801 crossville TN 38557. Make check out to “Junior Jets.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.