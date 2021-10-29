Hundreds gathered at the Crossville Shooting Sports Park Saturday for the annual Joseph Warlick Memorial Foundation fundraiser shoot.
“We’re raising money through the non-profit Joseph Warlick Memorial Foundation to continue to build a TOPSoccer program for athletes with special needs in the Upper Cumberland,” said Elizabeth Warlick, Joseph’s mother. “We’ve already had 23 athletes enroll, and that’s due to the success of the fundraisers throughout the year.”
The foundation is named for Joseph Warlick, a 12-year old Crossville native who tragically passed away in March 2020 in a UTV accident.
Joseph’s passions for soccer and helping others drives the foundation. The shooting tournament is quickly becoming an annual tradition in Crossville.
“Last year’s shoot was so successful that we repeated it again this year,” Elizabeth Warlick said. “The goal this year is to bring even more emphasis to TOPSoccer, and to get an indoor facility built to serve those athletes.
“TOPSoccer is across the nation, but there wasn’t one in the Upper Cumberland,” she continued. “To pursue Joseph’s dream of being inclusive to everybody, we worked with TOPSoccer and now have one established in Cookeville. It’s for children with special needs.”
A shooting tournament is a special way to remember Joseph, who was an award-winning shooting sports athlete at a young age.
“Joseph was a local, state and national sporting clay and trap shooter,” Elizabeth added. “This was his passion. His friends in the shooting community supported us and rallied around our family.”
“We have a state-of-the-art facility here,” said Anthony Warlick, Joseph’s father. “Having this facility here has been a blessing for the county.”
Crossville and the surrounding communities showed up to help.
“We have over 100 shooters,” Elizabeth said. “That reiterates to our family the support from the community and the love they’ve shown us to help us reach our goals and honor Joseph.”
Out-of-state support comes as well.
“My brothers come in every year,” Anthony said. “It’s a blessing to have my family around supporting all of this.”
“An astounding number of businesses, local politicians and close friends have been super generous with their time and donations,” Elizabeth added. “That’s what we love about Crossville; it’s a small town with a big heart.”
Those interested in the Joseph Warlick Memorial Foundation may www.allinforever11.com or their Facebook page for more information.
WINNERS
Ironman Squads
First Place: Venture Real Estate/JD Bits and Supply: Cooper Wyatt, Eli Christman, Lonnie Dillard III, Austin Carlton
Second Place: Taylor and Freida Holmes & Bobo Bolin Bobo Bolin, Heath Swallows, Justin Reed, Seth Ratliff
Third Place: Caroline Knight, Derek Gernt, Noah Gernt, Holden Moore, Steve Frost
Ironman Individual
First Place: Darrel Clabough
Second Place: Eli Christman
Third Place: Cooper Wyatt
Sporting Clays Squads
First Place: Northside Family Dentistry: Johnny Shanks, Darrel Clabough, Mike McCarthy, Erik Brady, Dale Howard
Second Place: 84 Lumber: Bryce Wood, Sr, Bryce Wood, Jr, Jere Shader, Mike Harvey
Third Place: New Age Construction: Briggs Lowe, Cameron Turbett, Ian Fife, Nick Ewton
Sporting Clays Individuals
First Place: Austin Carlton
Second Place: Lonnie Dillard III
Third Place: Steve Frost
