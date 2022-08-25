Cumberland County High School senior Jorja Anderson is taking her basketball talents to the next level as she signed with Johnson University last week.
“I’m very excited; my adrenaline is rushing,” Anderson said at her signing ceremony. “I feel like Johnson is right for me, and that’s where I’ve wanted to go.”
“I’m really proud of Jorja; she works really hard,” said Lady Jet head coach Kim Cram-Torres. “She’s a kid that goes under the radar but does so much for the teams she plays for. She guards great players and rebounds the ball and is so smart. She can really shoot it.”
Anderson’s connection with new Johnson head coach Bryon Lawhon was crucial in her decision. Lawhon previously coached at Bryan College, where he first connected with Anderson.
“Coach Lawhon offered me at Bryan, but I just didn’t have that feeling there,” she said. “When he moved, I thought this may be my chance. I took a visit to Johnson and really fell in love with the campus and environment. I fell in love with the teammates; they were loving and caring, and brought me in as if I was already going there.”
Cram-Torres echoes Anderson’s feelings toward Lawhon.
“It’s a really good fit for her,” Cram-Torres said. “Coach Lawhon is passionate player’s coach and does a great job at recruiting. He did a fantastic job at Bryan, and Johnson is a different type of campus.”
Anderson already has education plans for Johnson.
“I want to be a physician’s assistant,” she said. “I love helping people and being around the science and chemistry of it all.”
Anderson’s journey to college basketball wasn’t made alone as multiple coaches helped along the way.
“Definitely coaches Andy and Becky; they got me into basketball when I was little,” Anderson said of people to thank. “I’m still playing with those girls from their teams today. Matt Ferrell, my AAU coach, saw potential in me. Of course coach Radhika Miller, Tyler McWilliams and coach Kram and coach Jon have really brought it out in me.
“I’m super grateful for my parents,” she added. “I love all their support.”
Though Anderson’s path has been successful thus far, it didn’t start as early as others.
“I didn’t really play until fourth grade, but automatically fell in love with it,” she said. “Once I got to high school, I started taking it more serious and college basketball became my goal. My junior year, when coach Kram took over, she saw that I could get to the next level. Coach Lawhon really put that fire in me, too.”
Cram-Torres recalls seeing Anderson in action years before her Lady Jet career.
“The first time I noticed Jorja, I wasn’t even coaching; I was a mom in the stands during my son’s games,” she said. “Jorja really stood out. As I watched her develop in high school, she just got better and better each year. She had a great summer for us.”
Anderson sees both strengths and areas of improvement in her game.
“I think I have a high basketball IQ and put others before me,” she said. “I’m not a selfish player and want my teammates to do better than me. I definitely need to get stronger. College players are a lot stronger than high school players. I need to get better at every aspect.”
Before college basketball, Anderson has her senior season with the Lady Jets in front of her.
“I really hope we go far this year,” she said. “It makes it special and I hope we end things the right way.”
Anderson is the second Lady Jet senior to sign a college scholarship this season. She follows Emery Baragona, who signed with the University of the Cumberlands.
“Any time you have players who are continuing after high school, those are good qualities to have,” Cram-Torres said. “It tells you they’re passionate, put in a lot of work and are talented.”
