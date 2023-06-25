Jason Sitton, John Stubbs, Linkous Keen and Micah McShan teamed up to win first flight of the Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children Golf Scramble June 10 at the Dorchester Golf Course in Fairfield Glade.
After 18 holes, the golfers were anxious to see who had played the best for the day.
After a lunch banquet, the golfers heard Denise Weaver, executive director of Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children, share the mission of the organization.
Jonah’s Joy is developing a faith-based residential treatment home in Cumberland County, which will provide quality mental health services to abused, neglected, and troubled adolescent girls.
Weaver shared how the golfers and the many sponsors are making a difference in the lives of those hurting in Cumberland County neighborhoods and abroad.
Finishing second in the first flight were Hazel Robinson, Fran Hopp, Mary Wennermark and Chris Kencitzski.
The winning team in the tournament’s second flight included Billy Walker, Gene Touchstone, Elaine Walker and Sue Dwyer. Don Adsit, Mary Elan, Cyndi Beres and Russ Beres.
This year the winners of the first and second flights collectively took home a $1,000 in cash prizes, most of which was handed back to the organization.
In an unexpected surprise, one golfer announced he wanted to start the challenge for every golfer to give an extra $100 back to charity for the work that was being done.
Visit www.jonahsjoy.org or call 931-456-8600 for more information on Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children.
