Jonah’s Joy is hosting their sixth annual golf scramble Saturday, June 12, at Dorchester Golf Club in Fairfield Glade.
The registration fee is $75 per person or $300 per foursome (Men, Women & Mixed). Half of the entry fee per golfer is tax-deductable.
Come enjoy this Scramble Best Ball format. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
Enjoy a great day of golf with a banquet and awards presentation following. Monetary awards to first and second-place teams in two flights (high and low handicap based on 18-hole score).
Individual contest prizes include a free golf round of golf for Closest to the Pin (par 3), Longest Drive – Men, Longest Drive – Women, and Longest Putt. Hole-in-One contest awards on all four Par 3’s, including a Par 3 award for an all-expenses paid trip to the Masters for two. Each participant will also receive a certificate for a new golf club.
This annual golf event is sure to be a winner with amazing sponsors, great raffle prizes, fabulous volunteers and most importantly the golfers, who will be helping support the needs of abused, neglected, and troubled adolescent girls.
Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children is a faith-based treatment program serving adolescent girls in Cumberland County. The program currently conducts ongoing PRINCESS programs where girls are taught and challenged to demonstrate Patience, Respect, Integrity, Nobility, Conscientiousness, Ethics, Service and Self-Confidence.
Be a part of the visionary goal, which is a 9-12 month treatment program for adolescent girls. In this home/farm setting, the program will provide traditional therapeutic (individual, group, family) treatment, animal-assisted therapy, as well as for the physical, educational, and spiritual needs of the children.
Golf registration forms can be found on www.jonahsjoy.org on the bottom of the “Events” page. Mail registrations and a check to Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children, 1299 Genesis Rd., Suite 3, Crossville, TN 38555 or call 931-456-8600 or 931-210-9686 for more information.
Volunteers are needed for this event and much more throughout the year. Mark your calendar for Comedy for a Cause on Sept. 24 to see two nationally renowned comedians, while supporting a life-changing cause.
Don’t forget to “Like Us” on Facebook under Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children to keep updated on all upcoming events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.