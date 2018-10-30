Cumberland County High School football coach Ken Johnson has formally resigned from his position as head coach of the Jets effective immediately.
The Jets were 7-34 in Johnson’s four seasons as head coach. CCHS reached the playoffs with a 5-6 record during his inaugural season, 2015.
Cumberland County High School will now begin its search for a new head coach. The next man up at CCHS will have the task of turning around a football program that has seen the postseason only five times (1982, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2015) and has only one postseason win, 1982. The Jets have a 42-151 (.278) record since 2000 with 18 of the victories coming between 2000-2003.
