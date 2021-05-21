The big stage of a region championship game didn’t phase the Cumberland County Jet soccer team Thursday as they defeated DeKalb County 9-0 in the Region 3AA title match.
“We wanted to give it our best,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson. “We were a little disappointed with how we started the first half of the district championship game. The boys executed from the get-go.”
Thursday’s championship game went much like the rest of district and region competition for the Jets; it wasn’t close.
Cumberland County’s mercy-rule victory over DeKalb County capped off a perfect 11-0 run against District 6AA foes in which CCHS outscored league opponents 73-5. CCHS’ two region tournament games were won by a combined 15-0.
Cumberland County’s win over DeKalb was their fourth of the year, including two in the regular season and one in the District 6AA championship game last week.
Thursday’s Region 3AA title is the first in program history.
“We were here two years ago and unfortunately were on the losing side of it,” Whitson said. “It’s great and the boys are excited. But it’s also a stepping stone for Saturday’s substate game. We wanted to look at this as preparation for that.”
Miguel Lopez recorded a hat trick Thursday, scoring three goals in the win.
Lopez struck first off an assist from Drew Davidson in the opening minutes to put CCHS up 1-0.
Davidson scored a goal of his own a few minutes later to go ahead 2-0. Aiden Zeino found the back of the net to make the score 3-0 before Davidson’s second goal of the game made it 4-0 at halftime.
The Jets came out strong in the second half as Reece Crockett found Lopez early in the frame to put CCHS up 5-0. Zeino scored his second goal less than two minutes later to give the Jets a 6-0 advantage.
Lopez got his hat trick off a Zeino assist to go up 7-0 before Gabrial Alva scored on the right side to extend the lead to 8-0.
The final goal of the game came as Juan Donis found Kevin Gonzalez in front of the net to hit the 9-0 mercy rule victory for Cumberland County with 26 minutes remaining, ending the game early.
Cumberland County will now play in Saturday’s Class AA Sectional round with a state tournament berth on the line as they host Howard High School out of Chattanooga. The game will be played at noon at Duer Soccer Complex.
Results, photos and video highlights from the game will be posted online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
