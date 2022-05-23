The Cumberland County High School boys soccer season wrapped up in the Class AA sectional round for the second consecutive season Saturday as they fell to Soddy Daisy in double-overtime, 3-2.
The Trojans’ game-winning goal came with 9.4 seconds remaining in the second overtime period to clinch their state tournament berth.
Cumberland County finishes the year at 14-4-4 overall and won the Region 3AA tournament championship and finished second in District 6AA.
Senior CCHS soccer players include Kyle Adams, Miguel Francisco, Carlos Collins, Ben Hines, Reece Crockett, Juan Donis, Tyler Hall and Jaziel Perez.
Despite missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19, the Jet senior class is one of the most accomplished in county soccer history.
In their three seasons, CCHS made a TSSAA state tournament appearance, won two district championships and two region titles.
In their three full seasons, the Jet seniors went 45-16-1 and 23-1 in district play.
In Saturday’s Class AA sectional, Soddy Daisy looked poised to run away with a victory early in the second half as they scored two goals in the opening eight minutes to take a 2-0 lead.
Cumberland County regrouped and held off the Trojans for the rest of the first half to trail by two goals at halftime.
After the break, Perez put his team on the scoreboard with a goal from the right side to cut Soddy Daisy’s lead to 2-1 with 37:11 remaining.
With 14:35 left, Crockett broke through the Soddy Daisy defense and scored the game-tying goal to knot the game at 2-2.
After holding off Soddy Daisy’s attack for the rest of regulation, the teams went to overtime tied at 2-2.
Neither found the net after the first 10-minute overtime, forcing a second extra period where the Trojans scored their state-clinching goal with 9.4 seconds on the clock.
Region 3AA championship
Cumberland County High School boys soccer won their second consecutive Region 3AA championship Thursday evening as they defeated Scott, 2-0.
“It’s a great feeling for the guys,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitston following the game. “With the injuries and adversity, it’s a good feeling to be here with this squad.
“Scott did what they wanted to do and made it very difficult on us,” Whitson added. “They’re fast and athletic. Luckily, we were able to play through that.”
The Jets pitched another postseason shutout in the win, led by keeper Jaime Perez.
“When your top-two goal scorers get injured early in the season, you have to improvise,” Whitson said. “We knew we’d be good defensively, but continued to get better. We focused on defense and it paid off.”
CCHS sophomore Gabial Alva scored both Jet goals in the victory, with the first coming on a penalty kick with 27:42 in the first half.
“I just want to find the spot I’m going to place it,” Alva said. “I just try to make it happen.”
The second goal came with 20:51 left in the second half as Alva scored again to make it 2-0.
“We’re playing good soccer,” Whitson said. “Both goals, even off the PK, were great buildup. It was great team soccer. Individual effort is great, but when it counts, those team goals are pretty soccer.”
The Region 3AA title is Cumberland County’s second in a row and set up their Saturday Class AA sectional vs. Soddy Daisy, where they fell 3-2 in double-overtime.
Additional photos from the Region 3AA championship are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
