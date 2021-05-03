Cumberland County’s non-district match against McMinn County was wetter than expected on Friday, as heavy rains pushed through during the first half of CCHS’ 1-0 win.
The inclement weather didn’t stop play, however, and the Jets prevailed through the conditions to win an impressive non-league game.
Jet senior Drew Davidson scored the game’s deciding goal with 16:37 remaining in the first half.
The Cumberland County defense, anchored by keeper Ben Hines, shut the McMinn County offense out for the entire 80 minutes of action.
Up next for the Jets is a trip to Rhea County on Tuesday, weather permitting, and their regular season finale on Thursday at Cookeville in a much-anticipated matchup of highly-touted Upper Cumberland programs.
