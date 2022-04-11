Friday’s showdown of cross-town boys soccer foes went to Cumberland County, as the Jets defeated Stone Memorial 1-0 on a snowy April evening.
“It’s always tough, and it’s a great rivalry game,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson. “I look at this as getting us ready for further along in the year. It’s great to play these tough games, because it’s the same intensity you’re going to see in postseason.”
Weather had its hand in Friday’s contest as temperatures in the mid-30s and periodic snow bogged down play.
“Tuesday’s game (against Upperman) in the rain helped us out,” Whitson said. “The field held up really well. It was good for us.”
The defense was stout for both programs, though it was Jet keeper Jaime Perez who pitched a shutout for the duration of the game.
Stone Memorial kept CCHS at bay for most of the first half.
“The game wasn’t going to plan, and the boys tweaked and adjusted extremely well,” Whitson said. “We knew we had to get some shots off.”
Offensively for the Jets, it just took one well-placed shot to get CCHS on the scoreboard.
With 6:12 remaining in the first half, CCHS sophomore Gabrial Alva found the back of the net off a shot from the right side that ricocheted off a Panther defender’s foot into the left corner of the net.
“Gabrial saw an opportunity and took a shot; it may have been a little lucky, but if you don’t take them then they won’t go in,” Whitson said.
Alva’s goal would be the only one in Friday’s showdown, giving Cumberland County a 1-0 victory.
Along with its impact on District 6AA standings, Friday’s game is a point of pride for both programs.
“Of course both sides want to win really bad,” Whitson said. “They show it with how they play, and both put a lot into it.”
After an 0-2-1 start, the Jets have won five consecutive games to sit at 5-2-1.
“The big question is ‘are we getting better throughout the season?’ It’s great to play these games, because it mimics the intensity we’re going to see later in the season,” Whitson added. “We’ve got lofty goals and always will. We’ve still got a lot of games left to play, but to finish first in regular-season district play would be huge.”
Cumberland County hasn’t lost a district soccer match since 2018 and will look to continue the streak Tuesday as they face SMHS for the second time in five days.
For Stone Memorial, the loss is their first of the season as they moved to 5-1-1.
The Panthers faced Cookeville on Monday in a JV matchup before another contest with the Jets on Tuesday, this one across town at Cumberland County High School.
Additional photos from Friday’s game along with content from Monday’s SMHS/Cookeville game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
