Tuesday’s low-scoring District 7AAA contest between the Cumberland County Jets and Livingston Academy Wildcats went to CCHS, as they outscored LA 50-39.
The win came on senior night for Cumberland County.
“I wouldn’t be where I am without those kids,” said CCHS head coach Taylor Denney. “They play really hard and are great to be around. It was emotional for all of us, and I’m glad we were able to get a win on their senior night.”
Jackson Inman led all scorers with 22 points in the victory.
“Jackson Inman did his thing offensively and had 22 points,” Denney added. “Devin Lane and Jaxon Reed defended well, and Kole Torres shared the ball great. All the guys came in and did their job.”
The low-scoring affair wasn’t the plan for Cumberland County.
“Offensively, we didn’t shoot it great and had some uncharacteristic turnovers, but our defense really helped us out,” Denney added. “The kids were really dialed in to the scouting report, and for the most part we held them to one shot.”
Cumberland County led 13-9 after one quarter and 25-15 at halftime.
“We started a little slow offensively, but our effort and defense was all really good,” Denney added.
Cumberland County kept the game out of reach in the second half, as they led 36-24 after three quarters and won by a final score of 50-39.
The victory was key for CCHS in the District 7AAA standings. The Jets are still alive for the top overall seed, and currently sit at No. 2 behind Stone Memorial.
“They (Livingston) were in that logjam up top with us and Stone, so that was a big one to get. We’ve got to keep doing our job, and everything will work itself out,” Denney added.
Cumberland County currently sits at 12-10 overall and 6-2 in league play.
The Jets host Upperman on Friday for homecoming.
Cumberland County (50): Jackson Inman 22, Jaxon Reed 8, Kole Torres 8, Devin Lane 7, Reece Crockett 3, Carson Conatser 2
