When the Cumberland County Jets were facing a 58-54 deficit to Grundy County with 45 seconds remaining Friday night, their perfect run through District 7AA looked to be over. CCHS had a starter fouled out, another with four fouls and Grundy County had almost shut down the Jet offense.
Would you believe Cumberland County wound up winning by multiple possessions?
Against improbable odds, the Jets kept their perfect 25-0 record against District 7AA foes since 2017 alive as they battled through almost certain defeat to defeat Grundy County 66-60 to improve to 5-0 in district play this season.
Facing a 60-59 deficit with 17.3 seconds remaining, fortune shined on CCHS as Grundy County attempted to call a timeout with none remaining. The error resulted in a technical foul on GCHS and two free throws for Cumberland County.
Sophomore Adam Floyd drained both shots, putting his team ahead 61-60 with 17.3 seconds left, a lead that the Jets would preserve on the defensive end of the floor.
Mason Wyatt finished as the Jets’ leading scorer, as the senior posted 20 points on 7-12 shooting. Trevor Parsons finished with 15, including five monumental fourth-quarter points.
Point guard Reese Dykes had 10 points and eight assists in the victory as well.
The victory improved Cumberland County to 12-9 overall. The Jets will travel west on Highway 70 Tuesday night for their next contest, a non-district matchup with the White County Warriors.
Cumberland County (66): Mason Wyatt 20, Trevor Parsons 15, Reese Dykes 10, Kole Torres 9, Adam Floyd 4, Jackson Inman 3, Trystan Miller 3, Carson Conatser 1, Jaxon Reed 1
