Thursday’s matchup of Crossville soccer teams didn’t disappoint, as Cumberland County narrowly defeated Stone Memorial 1-0 in two overtimes.
Cumberland County’s Miguel Davis found the back of the net with one minute remaining in the second overtime off an assist from Wyatt Davis.
“We had a good stop at midfield and turned and played in space,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson. “We hit Wyatt running to the goal. He saw Miguel on the left and was able to squeak a ball through and Miguel finished when it counted.”
Adversity was stacked against the Jets, as they were down four players and playing against a motivated cross-town rival in Stone Memorial.
“They played phenomenal,” Whitson said. “It definitely wasn’t our best showing. It was cold, and Stone had our number. They did a great job getting us off our game.”
Despite the distractions, Whitson remained proud of his team’s focus.
“For us to have the determination and push through without making excuses was nice to see,” he added.
Cumberland County’s win improves their District 6AA record to 3-0, while Stone Memorial falls to 1-1 in district action.
The Jets will travel to 6AA opponent Livingston Academy Tuesday, while Stone Memorial plays at Cookeville in non-league play.
