The District 7AAA boys regular season standings were shaken up once again Tuesday evening as the DeKalb County Tigers upset the No. 2-seeded Cumberland County Jets, 71-66.
“We went on stretches where we looked really good,” said CCHS head coach Taylor Denney. “But we also had stretches that we didn’t do what was working for whatever reason.
“DeKalb County is a good team, and this place was rowdy for their senior night.”
DeKalb County (13-12, 5-6) has wins over the district’s top three seeds: Stone Memorial, Cumberland County and White County.
Carson Conatser led CCHS in scoring with 19 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
Jackson Inman filled the stat sheet, scoring 17 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals.
Kole Torres and Devin Lane also scored double figures, posting 13 and 11 points respectively. Lane added 5 rebounds and 3 assists.
Cumberland County went ahead by double digits early, taking a 17-5 lead off a Lane layup with 3:20 left in the first period.
A strong second quarter saw DeKalb County close the gap and lead 36-34 at halftime.
Cumberland County retook a 54-49 lead going into the fourth quarter before the Tigers again stormed back to take a 58-56 lead with 6:04 left.
After trading baskets throughout the fourth, a Torres leak out layup put CCHS up 65-61 with 2:58 remaining.
DeKalb quickly answered with a 6-0 run to lead 67-65 with 27 seconds remaining.
A CCHS free throw brought the game back within one at 67-66, but the Jets got no closer as DeKalb closed out the game to win by a final of 71-66.
The Jets are currently 13-11 overall and 7-3 in District 7AAA play.
Cumberland County closes out the regular season this weekend with back-to-back games against White County.
“We play at White County on Friday and they come to us on Saturday,” Denney said. “Those will be two really tough games. We’ll get to work and be ready for those two.”
Cumberland County (66): Carson Conatser 19, Jackson Inman 17, Kole Torres 13, Devin Lane 11, Jaxon Reed 6
