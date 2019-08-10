The Cumberland County Jet unveiled their new home football uniforms in a ceremony at Holder Field Saturday evening. CCHS will play their first home game of the season week two (Aug. 30) against White County.
featured top story
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Robert Lee Caldwell, 49, of Crossville, passed away Aug. 5, 2019. He was born Feb. 5, 1970, in Illinois, the son of Virgil Sr. and Bessie Gross Caldwell. He worked as a shipping clerk at Durable Products and was of the Protestant faith. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Caldwell of Crossvil…
Ernest (Bud) Fred Probst, 78, was born on March 21, 1941, to Fred and Sarah Probst in Noblesville, IN. He passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was survived by Kathelene Hammond, his partner in life; and three children, Deborah Schmitt, Cheryl Miller and Ernest Pro…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.