Cross-town rivals Stone Memorial and Cumberland County met on the hardwood again Friday night, and this round was all Cumberland County as the Jets won, 71-62.
“It feels good for us to play well,” said CCHS head coach Will Foster. “It does make it a little better for the guys since it was against Stone.”
The Jets’ win avenged an earlier loss to Stone Memorial on Dec. 8, 102-73.
CCHS guard Kole Torres kept his hot streak alive as the junior guard scored a game-high 26 points along with nine assists and six rebounds.
Cumberland County’s Jackson Inman posted a double-double in the win with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
Jet senior Adam Floyd also hit double-figures with 16 points and four rebounds.
“Every night, different kids step up,” Foster said. “This was a big bounce-back game for Adam.”
For Stone Memorial, Will Hecker led in scoring with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Senior Zach Boyd neared a double-double as he recorded 10 points and seven rebounds. Jack Eldridge also pulled down seven rebounds for SMHS.
It was the Panthers who held a slight edge in the early going as they led 19-16 after one period.
In a back-and-forth second period, the Stone Memorial Panthers grew their lead to seven points (30-23) before a late Jet run trimmed the lead to 35-33 at halftime.
Stone Memorial pushed their lead back out to seven points (43-36) in the third period and led 47-41 going into the fourth period.
After the Panthers scored the first basket of the fourth, Cumberland County stormed back on a 16-0 run midway through the quarter to take a 57-49 lead over SMHS.
It was Inman who hit the go-ahead three-pointer for the Jets to give them a 50-49 lead, one that they would not relinquish the rest of the game.
“The boys played well, and didn’t lose their confidence,” said Foster. “That’s a great feeling for a coach. I’m proud of the way the boys kept themselves in the game.”
Cumberland County outscored Stone Memorial 30-15 in the fourth period to win by a final score of 71-62.
“I’m pleased with how we handled things down the stretch,” Foster said. “We made our free throws did the things we’re supposed to do to win.”
The Jets improve to 6-9 overall and have won two consecutive games. Defeating Stone Memorial is a major stepping stone for CCHS.
“Stone is a good team,” Foster said on building confidence. “Those kids play hard. It’s good for our confidence to beat a good-quality team. It should help us for our trip to Grundy County on Friday.”
The Jets are off Tuesday and return to District 7AA action on Friday against Grundy County. The Yellow Jackets are the only District 7AA foe to defeat CCHS in three seasons.
For Stone Memorial, the Panthers drop to 3-7 overall and begin District 6AAA play this Tuesday at Rhea County.
Cumberland County (71): Kole Torres 26, Jackson Inman 18, Adam Floyd 16, Jaxon Reed 6, Carson Conatser 5
Stone Memorial (62): Will Hecker 16, Zach Boyd 10, Kaleb McCoy 8, Chris Coudriet 8, Riley Day 7, Dylan Whittenburg 6, Blake Holt 5, Matthew Bilbrey 2
