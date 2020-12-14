A gritty performance led the Cumberland County Jets to a 63-50 win over District 7AA opponent Sequatchie County Friday night.
“It was a rough game tonight, as far as the foul calls,” said CCHS head coach Will Foster. “And not just against us; on the other team, too.”
Jackson Inman led Cumberland County in scoring with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Adam Floyd added 16 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Jets.
The teams battled early as the Jets held a 15-12 lead after one quarter.
Sequatchie County, coached by former Stone Memorial girls assistant Bradley Sherrill, stayed within striking distance in the second period, as CCHS led 31-24 at halftime.
“It was hard for us to get in a rhythm early,” Foster added. “It was close at halftime, and we did a much better job in the third quarter at getting the lead back up.”
The Jets made a quick run in the third period to get their lead up to 20 points (44-24) before Sequatchie County closed the gap at the end of the third, 46-33.
The Indians would get no closer than 11 points (50-39) in the fourth quarter, giving CCHS a 63-50 win in district play.
“It’s always good to get one on the road in the district,” Foster added.
Cumberland County improves to 3-4 with the win and 2-0 in District 7AA play. The Jets are scheduled to take the floor next in Sparta’s Sonic Shootout on Monday, Dec. 21.
Cumberland County (63): Jackson Inman 22, Adam Floyd 16, Kole Torres 9, Jaxon Reed 7, Devin Lane 6, Reece Crockett 3
