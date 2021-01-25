Cumberland County finished off the season sweep of Sequatchie County Friday night via a 71-45 victory over the Indians.
Despite the lopsided final score, Cumberland County led by only 5 points, 40-35, at halftime.
“We had to stay in front of people,” said CCHS head coach Will Foster. “We were not playing defense and taking care of the ball in the first half. The kids came out and did what they’re supposed to do in the second half. It came down to fundamentals.”
The halftime adjustments worked, as the Jets held Sequatchie County to only 10 second-half points.
“It’s good to see them respond,” Foster said. “They’re young kids in new roles. Now is the time of year to start responding to things like that.”
Leading the way for Cumberland County was junior guard Jackson Inman with 17 points. Adam Floyd and Kole Torres hit double-figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Jets were scheduled to face Clarkrange on Monday, but COVID-19 within the Buffalo program has postponed the contest.
The delay presents a challenge to Foster and the Jets.
“It’s hard to keep the kids focused,” Foster said on the week-long layoff. “It’s something a lot of guys are going through this time of year.”
With Friday’s win, Cumberland County improves to 8-11 overall and 4-1 in District 7AA competition.
“We’ve got to win out,” said Foster on district play. “This was the next one on the list, and now we’ve got to go to Marion next Friday. We’ve got to play better than we did in the first half. Marion is improving every game.”
Cumberland County (71): Jackson Inman 17, Adam Floyd 12, Kole Torres 11, Jaxon Reed 9, Carson Conatser 9, Reece Crockett 6, Ace Hawkins 4, Braden Tollett 3
