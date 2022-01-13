Basketball wins in Baxter are a rare commodity for visitors, and the Upperman Bees made the Cumberland County Jets earn their victory Tuesday night in District 7AAA boys action, 58-56.
“Any district win is good, and when you can get a road district win, it’s fantastic,” said CCHS head coach Taylor Denney. “The boys played really hard. We didn’t close it maybe the way we wanted to, but I saw a lot of good things tonight.
Cumberland County (7-9, 2-1) jumped to a strong first-half lead before Upperman closed the gap in the fourth quarter, forcing the Jets to hold off the Bees in the final minute.
“I think I called one set play in the first quarter,” Denney said. “The kids played great and shared the basketball.
“We got lulled to sleep a little bit as the game went on.”
A balanced effort led CCHS to their victory as senior Jackson Inman posted 15 points, followed by Carson Conatser with 13 and Kole Torres with 12.
The Jets jumped out to an early 17-8 lead in the first period and led 20-12 after eight minutes of action.
Upperman settled in for the second quarter, closing the Jet lead to 39-33 by halftime.
A stagnant third period saw each team score 10 points as the Jets led 49-43 going into the final period.
Hot shooting by Upperman in the final frame cut the CCHS lead to one possession (53-50) with 3:09 to go before a Conatser putback extended the Jet lead to five points.
Upperman answered with a trey on the ensuing possession, trimming CCHS’ advantage to two points (55-53) with 2:18 on the clock.
After stealing an Upperman pass with 18 seconds remaining, Inman nailed two free throws to put the Jets up 57-53 with 10.7 seconds remaining.
“We finally started making free throws, and that helps,” Denney said. “The kids kept playing hard. We scheduled really tough, so we’ve been in a lot of these games. That paid off toward the end.”
The game was far from over as Upperman hit a three-pointer with two seconds remaining to trim the Jet lead to 57-56. Inman again stepped to the line, hitting the first of two free throws. Upperman rebounded the miss and made a layup on the other end, but it came after the final buzzer, preserving Cumberland County’s 58-56 victory.
The Jets are now 2-1 in District 7AAA play with two weekend contests on the horizon.
“W’ve got a home game with DeKalb, who’s a really good district opponent, on Friday,” Denney said. “We go to Clarkrange on Saturday. That’s two really big games for us.”
Cumberland County (58): Jackson Inman 15, Carson Conatser 13, Kole Torres 12, Devin Lane 8, Reece Crockett 5, Ace Hawkins 4, Jaxon Reed 1
