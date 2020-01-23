Tuesday’s game at White County is one the Cumberland County Jets would like to forget, as the Warriors ran away with an 87-60 non-district victory.
White County came out of the gate on fire, as the Warriors scored the contest’s first 23 consecutive points to lead 23-0 midway through the first period.
The Jet offense would come to life, but would never get closer than 11 points the rest of the game as White County won by a final score of 87-60.
CCHS (12-10) will look to right the ship on Friday at Sequatchie County in District 7AA play.
Cumberland County (60): Mason Wyatt 14, Adam Floyd 10, Jackson Inman 7, Trystan Miller 6, Jaxon Reed 6, Carson Conatser 5, Trevor Parsons 5, Reece Crockett 2, Kole Torres 2, Ace Hawkins 2, Reese Dykes 1
