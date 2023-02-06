The Cumberland County Jets spread the scoring wealth around Friday night in their District 7AAA battle at Upperman High School in Baxter. No less than seven players reached the scoring column in the game, but the effort wasn’t enough and the Jets came up just short in a 56-41 decision.
“We played well and we got a lot of stops near the end, we just couldn’t get anything to fall,” said Cumberland County coach Taylor Denney.
“Against their zone, I thought we executed really well. When they went to man-to-man, it got physical and they’re really good on defense.”
The game went back and forth early with neither team gaining much of an advantage. The game was tied at 13 after the first period. Big buckets from Braden Leviner and Braeden Woodard helped the Jets stay even with the Bees.
Upperman tried to up the pressure on Cumberland County in the second period, hoping to get some buckets in transition. However, the Jets answered the call and stayed within striking distance, trailing 28-24 at halftime. The Bees were able to create some separation in the second half and took a 43-32 lead into the final quarter.
“They hold a lot of people to 40 points here on their floor, but I thought we battled,” Denney said. “We played well against the zone, we just have to clean some things up against the man-to-man defense.”
Woodard led Cumberland County with 16 points on the night. Leviner had 11 points and Jaxon Reed had four. Nolen Carter scored three points. Sol Sitton scored three, while Ethan Dixon and Braylon Burnett had two points each.
Jaxon Bush scored 21 points to lead Upperman in the win.
“Braden Leviner got going well early, that was good. He shoots the ball pretty well,” Denney said. “Jaxon did a great job of executing what we need him to do. Braeden Woodard did a good job of getting into the paint, and I think everyone gave us good things. We just have to figure out how to fit that all together.”
Cumberland County will close out the regular season this week when the Jets host district foes DeKalb County Feb. 7, and White County Feb. 10. Non-district contender Clarkrange will visit on Feb. 11.
After Friday night, Stone Memorial locked up the District 7AAA regular-season title. Stone is 11-0 with Upperman and Livingston Academy at 7-3. White County is next at 5-5, with DeKalb County at 4-6 and Cumberland County at 2-8. Macon County is 0-11.
