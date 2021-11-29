The first win of the Taylor Denney era for Cumberland County Jet basketball came in dominant fashion, as the Jets defeated Dickson County 73-38 on Saturday.
“The kids played really hard,” Denney said. “It wasn’t as crisp as we’d like it maybe, but they played super hard trying to do what we asked of them.”
Four Jets hit double figures in the Thanksgiving Classic victory: Jackson Inman had 19 and Kole Torres scored 15, while Carson Conatser and Ace Hawkins posted 11 points each.
Cumberland County jumped out to a quick 16-7 lead after one quarter and led 22-12 at halftime.
Transition defense turned into easy offense for the Jets against the Cougars.
“We’ve really been hammering that in practice; how to jump passing lanes and all that,” Denney said. “We got to see some of the fruits of that labor today. It was good to take things from practice into games.”
CCHS put the game out of reach in the third period, outscoring Dickson County 18-7, taking a 56-26 lead after three periods before winning by a final score of 73-38.
Denney’s first win at Cumberland County came in the friendly confines of the Jets’ home arena.
“Coach Jon Torres and the kids were excited, but I was just happy to get a win,” Denney said. “It feels good today, but it’s back to work getting ready for York.”
Up next for CCHS is a showdown with the York Institute Dragons on Tuesday in Crossville.
“They’re a really good program,” Denney added. “I’m excited for the challenge for our kids.”
Photos and video highlights from Saturday’s win over Dickson County are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Cumberland County (73): Jackson Inman 19, Kole Torres 15, Carson Conatser 11, Ace Hawkins 11, Devin Lane 6, Braedan Woodard 4, Braden Leviner 3, Jaxon Reed 2, Reece Crockett 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.