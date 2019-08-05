With high school football less than three weeks away, the Cumberland County Jets hosted their first scrimmage of 2019 Friday when Wartburg and Oliver Springs traveled to Crossville.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” said CCHS head coach Eric Belew. “I think the biggest victory today is that we all played hard.
“We saw two defenses that we haven’t worked on much, and they responded. We didn’t move the ball much at first; then we challenged the guys and drove down the field and scored.”
Cumberland County’s varsity offense accounted for three touchdowns on the day.
Senior quarterback Trevor Parsons struck first with a 12-yard touchdown run, followed by a 21-yard TD pass to Ronald Martin and a 10-yard pass to receiver Treven McGhee in the back of the end zone.
Belew had high praise for his senior gunslinger, who had a hand in all three scores.
“Trevor is the leader on our team,” the coach said. “He deserves to have a great year because of the type of kid he is. He had an excellent day today, and we’re really excited about what he brings.
“We want to run in between the tackles,” Belew added on his offense.
“We have eight linemen that can really move people.”
Defensively, the Jets have shown growth in a short amount of time under the direction of defensive coordinator Andrew Phipps, who is in his first season at the helm of the defense.
“Phipps has done an excellent job since he’s taken over,” Belew said.
“He’s brought an intensity that had been missing. The kids respond well to him.Kobe Pinson and Cayden Gora did a great job.”
The coach added, “We had some big stops against Oliver Springs, and that’s a good offense. Our defense did an excellent job.”
Belew and the Jet coaching staff were pleased with the team’s performance Friday.
“Overall, we got better,” Belew said. “The kids responded to the coaching. The biggest change with these kids is how they react when bad things happen.
“We want our kids to know that we’re betting on them. So we’re going to do some big stuff. We think our guys can make plays.”
Cumberland County will scrimmage again this Thursday, Aug. 8, at Columbia Academy.
The Jets officially open the 2019-’20 season Aug. 26, when they travel to Huntsville to take on Scott High. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. CDT.
