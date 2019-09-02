A first-half lead wasn’t enough Friday night for the Cumberland County Jets, as the White County Warriors rallied to win 31-20 at Jet Stadium.
“There was improvement,” said CCHS coach Eric Belew. “We’re looking for improvement, but we want to win football games. I think our kids played significantly harder tonight. We’ve got to get better at getting the ball to the perimeter.”
Jet senior quarterback Trevor Parsons stepped up in the contest as he accounted for 204 total yards and three touchdowns against White County.
“It’s no secret; we’re going to lean on Trevor,” Belew said. “He’s a great kid and a fighter. What he brings is exciting. I am proud of the way he played.”
After the Spartans knocked down a 29-yard field goal early in the first period, CCHS put together a 79-yard drive for a touchdown that included two Brandon Dalton rushes totaling 30 yards and a Parsons run for 21 yards to the Warrior 11-yard line.
Facing a third-and-goal, Parsons punched in a three-yard touchdown run to give the Jets a 6-3 lead with 3:04 remaining in the first period.
Sparta would answer midway through the second quarter via a 34-yard touchdown pass to take a 10-6 lead with 4:24 left until halftime.
On the final drive before the half, Parsons would again put the team on his back with rushes of 35 and 19 yards before punching in his second touchdown of the day from the three-yard line. After a successful two-point conversion, CCHS went into halftime with a 14-10 lead.
White County would regain control in the second half, as the Warriors scored 21 consecutive points to take a 31-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
Parsons would find the end zone once more time in the fourth on a one-yard rush to make the final score 31-20 in favor of White County.
Parsons finished the day 8-14 for 90 yards passing and totaled 17 rushes for 114 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Dalton had 54 rushing yards on the day along with 50 by Ronald Martin. Treven McGhee brought down four receptions for 51 yards, along with Austin Hubbard recording 36 receiving yards.
“It’s good when they can see statistical improvement,” added Belew. “It’s going to build some confidence.”
Up next is region play for the Jets as they travel to Region 3-4A favorite Livingston Academy.
“From what I understand, they’ve got a stand-up program,” said Belew. “I’m excited to get into region play. We’re excited to see how we respond to a team that’s obviously really good.”
Cumberland County at Livingston Academy is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
